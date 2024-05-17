Urquidy (forearm) will make another rehab start after his upcoming outing at Double-A Corpus Christi on Saturday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Manager Joe Espada said Urquidy is slated for four innings (60-65 pitches) in Saturday's contest, so the Astros will keep him in the minors for an additional rehab appearance in hopes of stretching him out further. The 29-year-old righty struggled in his first rehab outing, giving up three earned runs across 2.2 innings with Triple-A Sugar Land. Assuming his third start in the minors will be his last, Urquidy is in line to pitch again for the Astros in Seattle on May 29.