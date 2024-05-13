Urquidy (forearm) allowed three runs on three hits and one walk over 2.2 innings in his first rehab start with Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday.

Urquidy did strike out three, but he served up a home run and was able to record just eight outs. His four-seamer velocity averaged 91.6 mph, which was down 1.5 mph from last season. The right-hander had been targeting 60-to-65 pitches but wound up throwing only 48, so he'll certainly need at least 1-to-2 more rehab starts before rejoining the Astros' rotation. Urquidy has been out all season with a right forearm strain.