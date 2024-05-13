Urquidy (forearm) said Monday that his next rehab start on Saturday with Double-A Corpus Christi should be his final one before joining the Astros' rotation, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Urquidy threw 48 pitches and allowed three runs over 2.2 innings in his first rehab start with Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday. He will get his pitch count up to 70 on Saturday before sliding into Houston's rotation next week, likely in Oakland against the Athletics. Urquidy has been out all season with a right forearm strain.