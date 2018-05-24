Astros' Justin Verlander: Fans nine and picks up sixth win
Verlander (6-2) got the win Wednesday, striking out nine over six innings while allowing one run on three hits and a walk.
Verlander was locked in, getting ahead with 17 first-pitch strikes to the 22 batters he faced and induced 18 swinging strikes. Even in his age-35 season, he continues to be absolutely lights out, boasting an absurd 1.08 ERA and career-high 11.2 K/9. Verlander has allowed more than one earned run just twice this year -- and more than two only once -- but he'll draw a tough matchup next time out in New York against the Yankees on Monday.
More News
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Tosses first shutout since 2015•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Strikes out seven in loss•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Will pitch Friday against Rangers•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Takes loss Sunday•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Strikes out 14 in no-decision•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Goes seven strong, stays undefeated•
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...