Astros' Justin Verlander: Fans nine and picks up sixth win

Verlander (6-2) got the win Wednesday, striking out nine over six innings while allowing one run on three hits and a walk.

Verlander was locked in, getting ahead with 17 first-pitch strikes to the 22 batters he faced and induced 18 swinging strikes. Even in his age-35 season, he continues to be absolutely lights out, boasting an absurd 1.08 ERA and career-high 11.2 K/9. Verlander has allowed more than one earned run just twice this year -- and more than two only once -- but he'll draw a tough matchup next time out in New York against the Yankees on Monday.