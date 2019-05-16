Astros' Justin Verlander: Shines in win versus Tigers
Verland (7-1) allowed a run on two hits and two walks, striking out nine batters over seven innings to earn the win in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Tigers.
Verlander gave his former team very little to work with in this outing. The right-hander lowered his ERA to 2.38 in 64.1 innings this year. He also has a 0.79 WHIP and 77 strikeouts. Verlander has allowed one run or fewer in seven of his 10 starts, and he will look to continue his early-season success against the White Sox on Tuesday.
