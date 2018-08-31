Astros' Justin Verlander: Whiffs 11 in loss

Verlander (13-9) tossed 5.1 innings Thursday, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk in the 5-2 loss to the Angels. He struck out 11 and took the loss.

It wasn't a terrible performance from the 35-year-old, but Verlander is clearly still stuck in a bit of a slump that's lasted most of August. His ERA shot up from 2.24 to 2.78 this month but he managed to post a wonderful 50:5 K:BB during that same span. Verlander will look to turn things around in his first September start, coming Tuesday at home against the Twins.