Astros' Justin Verlander: Whiffs 11 in loss
Verlander (13-9) tossed 5.1 innings Thursday, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk in the 5-2 loss to the Angels. He struck out 11 and took the loss.
It wasn't a terrible performance from the 35-year-old, but Verlander is clearly still stuck in a bit of a slump that's lasted most of August. His ERA shot up from 2.24 to 2.78 this month but he managed to post a wonderful 50:5 K:BB during that same span. Verlander will look to turn things around in his first September start, coming Tuesday at home against the Twins.
More News
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Throws baseline quality start•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Earns 12th win, 200th of career•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Strikes out 11 in loss•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Tossed after two innings•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Whiffs 14 in win•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Fans seven in tough loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...