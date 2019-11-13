Play

Astros' Justin Verlander: Wins AL Cy Young

Verlander won the 2019 AL Cy Young Award on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old received 17 first-place votes as he narrowly beat out Gerrit Cole, who had 13 first-place votes. Verlander recorded a career-best 0.80 WHIP and 300 strikeouts over 34 starts in 2019 en route to his second-career Cy Young Award.

