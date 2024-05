Tucker went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and two walks in Sunday's 9-2 win over the Tigers.

Tucker took Tigers starter Jack Flaherty deep for a two-run homer in the top of the sixth inning, giving Houston a 2-0 lead over Detroit. The outfielder has now gone deep 13 times this season and five times in his last six contests. Over the last six games, he went 5-for-20 with five home runs, seven RBI, six runs scored and a stolen base.