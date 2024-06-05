Astros manager Joe Espada indicated Wednesday that Tucker (lower leg) might not be ready to return to the lineup Friday against the Angels, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Tucker missed a second straight start Wednesday with a bruised right shin. While Espada said the outfielder is "making progress," he implied that Alex Bregman (hand) has a better shot to be ready to go Friday following the team's off day Thursday. Tucker was originally injured in Monday's game versus the Cardinals when he fouled a ball off his lower leg.