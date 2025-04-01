Tucker went 4-for-7 with a home run, two doubles, four total runs and three total RBI in Monday's 18-3 win over the Athletics.

Tucker and Carson Kelly both had four hits for Chicago on a night when the team exploded for 18 runs. The star outfielder capped the outburst with a 417-foot solo shot in the ninth inning to notch his third straight game with a homer. Tucker has been everything the Cubs could have hoped for when they traded for him last December. Through seven games, Tucker is slashing .323/.400/.742 with three long balls, four doubles, six runs, 10 RBI and a stolen base.