Tucker went 4-for-5 with a two-run homer, two doubles, three total RBI and an additional run scored in Thursday's 8-2 win over the Reds.

Tucker got the Dodgers started early with a two-run shot off Brady Singer in the first inning, his 16th homer this season and his first of three extra-base hits in the victory. While it's been a tough year overall for Tucker, the outfielder seems to have turned a corner down the stretch -- he's now 12-for-29 (.414) with four homers and eight extra-base hits in his last eight games. Tucker's boosted his slash line to .232/.331/.387 across 593 plate appearances with 69 RBI, 85 runs scored and 11 stolen bases.