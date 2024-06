Tucker went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run and a walk in a 5-2 win against the Twins on Saturday.

Tucker hit one of four homers against Minnesota starter Joe Ryan with a solo shot in the third inning. It was the 19th long ball of the campaign for the outfielder, second in the majors behind Aaron Judge (21). Tucker is easily on pace to surpass the career-best mark of 30 homers he established in both 2021 and 2022.