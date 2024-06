Tucker (lower leg) isn't part of the Astros starting lineup Tuesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Tucker will get the day off after fouling a ball off his right shin Monday night. While X-rays came back negative and manager Joe Espada said Tucker is "feeling better", the outfielder will continue to have his leg examined to ensure that he's merely dealing with a bruise. The Astros could opt to sit Tucker on Wednesday considering it has a team day off Thursday.