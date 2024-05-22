Tucker went 2-for-4 with two homers, a walk and three runs scored in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Angels.

Tucker homered in his first at-bat that went 340 feet and would've only been a home run in Houston. He later provided no-doubter in the seventh to knot things up at five that would wind up sending the game to extra innings. Tuesday was his fourth multi-homer game of the season and he's now back to leading the league with 17 while his 1.074 OPS only trails Shohei Ohtani. For the year, Tucker is now slashing .293/.425/.649 with 36 RBI, 36 runs and a 40:36 BB:K in 214 plate appearances.