Tucker (lower leg) is aiming to return to the Astros' lineup Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Tucker is hopeful to return after the minimum 10 days on the injured list with a bruised right shin. He's been steadily improving since sustaining the injury and is down to using just one crutch after being seen Friday on two. Mauricio Dubon should handle most of the right field work until Tucker returns, though Joey Loperfido should get into the mix after recently being called up.