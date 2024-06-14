Tucker (lower leg) won't play in Saturday's game against Detroit and has yet to participate in on-field activities, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

There was initially optimism that Tucker would be able to return once eligible Friday, but a return doesn't seem imminent considering the 27-year-old hasn't resumed baseball activities yet and has already been ruled out for Saturday's game. The Astros could keep Tucker out through the weekend and activate him for a three-game road series against the White Sox that kicks off Tuesday.