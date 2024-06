The Astros announced Wednesday that Tucker (shin) isn't expected to be ready to return from the 10-day injured list Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Tucker is feeling better as he works his way back from a bruised right shin, but he hasn't yet resumed baseball activities and won't be ready for activation when first eligible. The Astros have mostly been using Trey Cabbage in right field against right-handers and Chas McCormick versus lefties since Tucker was shut down with the injury.