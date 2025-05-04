Tucker went 2-for-3 with a walk and a steal in Sunday's 4-0 loss at Milwaukee.

After working a walk against Trevor Megill in the ninth inning, Tucker swiped second base to notch his first stolen base since April 25. The 28-year-old has hit a rough patch lately, batting just .216 (8-for-37) across his last 10 games with two homers, three steals and 7:5 BB:K. However, that stretch has barely dimmed Tucker's incandescent performance, as he's slashing .292/.399/.577 with nine homers and steals apiece across 163 plate appearances.