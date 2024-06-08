The Astros placed Tucker on the 10-day injured list Friday with a right shin contusion, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Tucker has been held out of action since he fouled a ball off his right shin during Monday's game against the Cardinals. Manager Joe Espada said Friday that Tucker is feeling much better since then, per Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle, though the outfielder's recovery has progressed much slower than the team initially expected. His move to the IL is retroactive to Tuesday, which will allow him to potentially return next Friday for the start of Houston's weekend series with the Tigers.