Astros' Kyle Tucker: Recalled by Astros
Tucker was recalled from Triple-A Fresno on Sunday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The 21-year-old will rejoin the Astros for the last two weeks of the season now that Triple-A Fresno's season is over. Tucker hit an excellent .332/.400/.590 with 24 homers and 20 steals in 100 games for Fresno but hit just .154/.254/.212 in 20 games at the big-league level.
