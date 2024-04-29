Tucker went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Sunday against the Rockies.

Tucker took advantage of the offensive environment in Mexico City, homering in each of Houston's two contests there. He now has seven home runs on the season and has at least one hit in each of his last five starts. It comes as no surprise that Tucker has remained an excellent five-category contributor, highlighted by 39 combined RBI and runs scored as well as five stolen bases across 28 contests.