Tucker went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 10-3 loss to the Yankees.

He took Luis Gil deep in the first inning, but things quickly went off the rails for the Astros after that. Tucker has gone yard in back-to-back games and has five long balls in his last nine contests, a surge that has him tied for second in the majors with 10 HR, one behind Shohei Ohtani. Tucker is slashing .279/.396/.566 through 35 games with five steals, 24 runs and 24 RBI.