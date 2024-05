Tucker went 2-for-5 with two homers and four RBI in Sunday's win over the Brewers.

After striking out in his first three at-bats, Tucker belted a solo homer in the sixth inning and a three-run shot in the seventh. He's gone deep 10 times in his last 20 games after snapping a six-game drought Sunday. It was also his third multi-homer game and first since April 12. Tucker owns a 1.040 OPS with 33 RBI and 15 home runs, tying Gunnar Henderson for the MLB lead.