Tucker went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run during Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Mariners.

Tucker swatted his fourth home run of the last eight games, tagging Bryce Miller for a two-run homer in the sixth frame. The left-handed-hitter is tied with Tyler O'Neill for the fifth most home runs in baseball. During his last eight outings, Tucker has amassed six RBI and eight runs scored while going 7-for-28 (.250) at the plate.