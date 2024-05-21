Tucker went 1-for-3 with two walks, one RBI and two stolen bases in Monday's 9-7 loss to the Angels.

After a two-homer game versus the Brewers on Sunday, Tucker showcased his speed Monday. The outfielder is in the midst of another excellent stretch with seven homers and four steals over his last 14 contests. For the season, he's up to a .288/.421/.618 slash line with 15 home runs, 34 RBI, 33 runs scored, nine steals and 11 doubles over 47 games. Tucker has had 30 homers and 30 steals in separate seasons, but he's on pace to hit both milestones in the same campaign for the first time in 2024.