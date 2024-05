Tucker went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Yankees.

Tucker tallied a homer in his third straight game by taking Carlos Rodon yard in the opening frame. He's also mashed six of his 11 homers this season in his last ten contests, though he has only three additional hits in that span. Overall, it's been an excellent start to the campaign for Tucker, as he has also chipped in five stolen bases, 25 runs and 25 RBI across 36 contests.