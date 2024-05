Tucker is not in the Astros' starting lineup for Satuday's game against the Tigers, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Tucker has gone deep in four of his last five games, and his 12 home runs on the season are tied with Atlanta's Marcell Ozuna for most in the majors. Joey Loperfido will start in right field Saturday and bat ninth against Detroit southpaw Tarik Skubal.