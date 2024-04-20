Tucker went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double, two runs scored and two stolen bases in Friday's 4-2 win over the Nationals.

The Astros went 5-for-5 on steal attempts during the contest, with Tucker leading the track meet. The 27-year-old outfielder has reached base safely in eight straight games, slashing .308/.514/.808 over that stretch with three homers, three stolen bases, eight runs, eight RBI and a stunning 11:4 BB:K. After missing his first career 30-30 campaign by a single homer last season, Tucker seems focused on reaching the milestone in 2024.