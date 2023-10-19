Dubon is batting second Thursday in Game 4 of the ALCS against the Rangers.

This is the highest lineup spot yet for Dubon, who hit seventh Wednesday in Game 3 and went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored as the Astros earned an 8-5 victory. He'll cover center field again Thursday, with Chas McCormick handling left field and Kyle Tucker patrolling right field. Michael Brantley is on the bench.