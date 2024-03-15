Dubon is a lock to make the Astros' Opening Day roster thanks to his defensive versatility, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Dubon logged a career-high 492 plate appearances in 2023 and posted a passable .720 OPS with 10 homers and seven stolen bases. He'll enter the 2024 season as a bench bat, but he would likely step into a more significant role should any of the Astros' regular starters be forced to miss time thanks to his ability to play any defensive position except catcher.