Dubon went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Monday's 10-5 win over the Rangers.

The 29-year-old is capable of playing every defensive position except catcher, and it is that ability that has gotten him into games this season for the Astros. Dubon has started only two games through Houston's first nine contests, but he has entered multiple times as a defensive replacement all over the field. If any Astro were to go down with an injury and miss significant time, Dubon is more than likely to be the man to replace him.