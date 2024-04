Dubon went 2-for-4 with an RBI on Thursday against the Royals.

Dubon was in the lineup for the third time in the last four games, two of which have come in center field in the place of Jake Meyers. He's picked up a total of 13 plate appearances in that span, collecting four hits and a double with two runs scored and an RBI. Meyers is likely to return to a more regular role, but Dubon is a capable replacement if he continues to be called upon.