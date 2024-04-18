Dubon went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to Atlanta.

Getting the start in center field and batting seventh, Dubon took Jesse Chavez deep in the sixth inning to give the Astros a 4-2 lead that the bullpen couldn't protect. The 29-year-old utility player has hit safely in four straight games and six of the last seven as he pushes Jake Meyers for playing time in center. On the season Dubon is batting .279 (12-for-43) with one homer, one steal, four runs and 10 RBI.