Dubon went 3-for-4 with an RBI on Friday against the Nationals.

Dubon started in center field and hit ninth, which marked his ninth start in the last 11 games. In that span, he's gone 13-for-36 with a home run, nine RBI and a stolen base. Dubon has primarily cut into Jake Meyers' playing time, and that could continue so long as he remains hot at the plate.