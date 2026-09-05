Dubon went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored during Friday's 5-2 win over the Phillies.

Dubon gave Atlanta a three-run cushion after taking Orion Kerkering deep to left-center field for a 390-foot, two-run blast. It was Dubon's first home run since the All-Star break, with his last long ball taking place July 11 against the Cardinals. It also brought him up to 11 home runs on the year, surpassing a career high that he set in 2023 with the Astros. Dubon has a .702 OPS with seven steals, 66 RBI and 37 extra-base hits across 536 plate appearances this season.