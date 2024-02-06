Dubon will make $3.5 million in 2024 after winning his arbitration hearing with the Astros on Monday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Houston had offered $3 million. Dubon earned the substantial salary bump after slashing .278/.309/.411 with 10 home runs and seven stolen bases over 132 games for the Astros in 2023. He played seven different positions last year and is in line for a super utility role again in 2024.