Astros manager Dusty Baker said Brantley (shoulder) hit off a tee Thursday, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Brantley began taking dry swings last week, but this was the first time he put bat-to-ball since his setback in early May. The veteran has been out all season while recovering from August 2022 shoulder labrum surgery and there remains no timetable for his 2023 debut, but he at least seems to be on the right track again with his rehab.

