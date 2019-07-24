Astros' Myles Straw: Headed for playing-time downturn
Straw will start at shortstop and bat ninth Wednesday against the Athletics, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Straw has entered the lineup at shortstop in four of the Astros' last six games, but Wednesday's start could be in last in a while for the big club. The Astros plan to bring Carlos Correa (ribs) back from the 60-day injured list ahead of Friday's series opener in St. Louis and immediately install him back into an everyday role in the middle infield, leaving no room for Straw. Though Straw's elite speed -- he's gone 7-for-8 on stolen-base attempts since joining the big club -- would make him a weapon off the bench, he could be at risk of a demotion to Triple-A Round Rock to facilitate Correa's return to the active roster. Utility man Tony Kemp is the other primary candidate to cede his spot to Correa, but unlike Straw, Kemp has no minor-league options remaining.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wednesday Waiver Wire: Go streak
Heath Cummings says this is the time of year for riding hot streaks.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's a proper valuation for DJ LeMahieu, really? Scott White changes his tune in the latest...
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...
-
Waiver Wire: Catching Rays
Heath Cummings has five under-owned players you need to add for the stretch run.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start