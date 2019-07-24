Straw will start at shortstop and bat ninth Wednesday against the Athletics, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Straw has entered the lineup at shortstop in four of the Astros' last six games, but Wednesday's start could be in last in a while for the big club. The Astros plan to bring Carlos Correa (ribs) back from the 60-day injured list ahead of Friday's series opener in St. Louis and immediately install him back into an everyday role in the middle infield, leaving no room for Straw. Though Straw's elite speed -- he's gone 7-for-8 on stolen-base attempts since joining the big club -- would make him a weapon off the bench, he could be at risk of a demotion to Triple-A Round Rock to facilitate Correa's return to the active roster. Utility man Tony Kemp is the other primary candidate to cede his spot to Correa, but unlike Straw, Kemp has no minor-league options remaining.