Straw led the Astros this spring with three home runs and tied for the team lead with five RBI. He went 9-for-21 with three walks and seven runs scored (.429/.500/.857) over 11 spring games.

Teammates lauded Straw for the way he pulled the ball during Grapefruit League action, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Known for his speed, Straw drove the ball better this spring than in the past. He will take over the spot as the fourth outfielder, a role that was occupied by Jake Marisnick in 2019, and he added shortstop to his portfolio last season.