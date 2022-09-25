Montero (5-2) earned the win Saturday against the Orioles. He allowed two runs on two hits while striking out one over one inning.

Montero came out in the eighth inning with the game tied and gave up a single to Ryan Mountcastle to lead things off, followed by a two-run homer from Anthony Santander to put the Astros down 9-7. Fortunately, Houston's offense came right back to score four runs in the ninth and give Montero the victory. The reliever had not allowed a run in nine straight appearances coming in and it was his first win since July 28.