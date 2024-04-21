Montero allowed one walk and no hits while striking out one across a scoreless inning to earn a hold Saturday against the Nationals.

The Astros were projected to have a strong bullpen with Josh Hader, Ryan Pressly and Bryan Abreu all leading the way in high-leverage situations. However, each has struggled to begin the new campaign, while Montero has now turned in nine scoreless performances in 11 appearances. He's pitched primarily in the sixth and seventh innings this season, though he could earn higher-leverage work given his solid start.