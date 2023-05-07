Montero (0-1) allowed four earned runs on three hits and a walk to take the loss Saturday against the Mariners.

Montero was tasked with protecting a three-run lead in the eighth inning, and he retired the first two batters he faced. However, he allowed the next four batters he faced to reach base -- two of which were on infield singles --to suffer the ugly line and his first loss of the campaign. Montero has otherwise been solid, as he had turned in scoreless appearances in 10 of his 14 previous opportunities.