Osuna allowed a solo home run and struck out two in an inning of work to record his 13th save of the season in Friday's 4-3 win over the Red Sox.

Christian Vazquez made things interesting with a pinch hit blast, but Osuna then struck out Jackie Bradley Jr. to end the game. It was the first homer the Astros' closer has served up all year, and the first run of any kind he'd allowed since April 5, snapping a string of 18 straight scoreless appearances.