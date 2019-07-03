Astros' Roberto Osuna: Nails down 18th save
Osuna gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his 18th save of the season in a 9-8 win over the Rockies.
The right-hander only managed to convert one of his three save chances during the month of June in eight appearances despite a 2.35 ERA, but Osuna got July off on the right foot. On the season, he still sports a sharp 2.06 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 36:4 K:BB through 35 frames.
