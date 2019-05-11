Osuna allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his 10th save of the season in a 3-0 win over the Rangers.

The former Jay continues to roll as the Astros' closer. Osuna has yet to blow a save chance in 2019 -- in fact, he's a perfect 22-for-22 since coming over to Houston last year -- and his 0.52 ERA and 15:1 K:BB through 17.1 innings remain outstanding.