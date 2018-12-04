Chirinos is close to signing a contract with the Astros, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Rosenthal noted that a deal is believed to be in place, pending a physical, though the terms of the contract are not yet known. Across 113 games with the Rangers in 2018, Chirinos hit .222/.338/.419 with a career-best 18 homers and 65 RBI. The 34-year-old figures to step in as Houston's primary option behind the dish following the departure of Brian McCann.