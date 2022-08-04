Chirinos went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Chirinos appeared in just eight games in July, going 2-for-22 with 10 strikeouts for the month. He's already off to a better start in August with a three-hit performance and his first homer since May 28. The backup catcher is slashing .168/.256/.282 with three long balls, 17 RBI, eight runs scored, a stolen base and eight doubles in 169 plate appearances this year. Even with a good stretch of hitting, Chirinos is unlikely to vulture away much of Adley Rutschman's playing time.