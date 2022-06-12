Chirinos went 1-for-3 with a walk in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Royals.
Chirinos entered Saturday 0-for-12 with two walks in his last four games. He's seen a reduction in playing time as the Orioles have committed to letting Adley Rutschman get plenty of starts behind the dish. With a .135/.242/.231 slash line, two home runs, 10 RBI and six runs scored in 36 contests, Chirinos is probably better suited to a backup role anyway, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to start more than a couple of times per week.
