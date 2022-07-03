Chirinos is batting .206 (7-for-34) since the start of June.
Chirinos has a couple of multi-hit games last month, but he's been held without a hit in seven of his last 11 contests. He won't get many chances to get in a rhythm, since Adley Rutschman commands a large share of the playing time behind the dish. Chirinos has posted a .159/.262/.270 slash line with two home runs, 15 RBI, seven runs scored and a stolen base in 43 contests, and he's likely to be limited to just two or three starts a week at most.
More News
-
Orioles' Robinson Chirinos: Swipes bag, cashes in four•
-
Orioles' Robinson Chirinos: On base twice Saturday•
-
Orioles' Robinson Chirinos: Two-run homer in loss•
-
Orioles' Robinson Chirinos: Slated for backup role•
-
Orioles' Robinson Chirinos: Goes yard in win•
-
Orioles' Robinson Chirinos: Sits again Wednesday•