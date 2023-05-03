Chirinos announced Wednesday via his personal Twitter account that he has retired from professional baseball.
Chirinos played 11 years in the majors and spent the bulk of his career with the Rangers, but he also had stints with the Mets, Rays, Cubs, Astros and Orioles. He spent the 2022 campaign with Baltimore, slashing .179/.265/.287 with four home runs over 220 plate appearances.
